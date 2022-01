A woman had shared how got out of a bad date by pretending to receive a text telling her she had Covid from a positive PCR test - when in actual fact it was a text from her friend to help ditch her date.TikToker, Kali (@tin.tin__1) described how she was on “the worst f***ing date I’ve ever been on in my life” and need rescuing, as she explained in her story and recalled thinking, “I need to leave, I couldn’t spend anymore time here.”After she escaped to the toilet, Kali came up with her exit plan and got her...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO