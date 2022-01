Taxpayers are being warned off using third parties to claim rebates, as they could forfeit up to half the money owed in fees.Consumers may be eligible for a tax rebate if they have paid too much tax, perhaps from current or previous jobs, on interest from savings or PPI, on foreign income or from pension payments.Tax refund companies typically take cuts of 25 per cent to 48 per cent, and when additional service costs are added, customers are sometimes left with less money than the firm which processed their rebate, with some even using HMRC styling, colours and fonts to entice...

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO