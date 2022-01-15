ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

JCPS and SRO plan

wdrb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisville lawmaker looking to change school resource officer law....

www.wdrb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
Jefferson County, KY
Education
Louisville, KY
Government
Jefferson County, KY
Government
County
Jefferson County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
The Hill

Five things to know about the New York AG's pursuit of Trump

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) made waves late Tuesday night, detailing preliminary evidence from her office's investigation into former President Trump 's family business and accusing the company of repeatedly misrepresenting its assets over the years. The revelations came in court filings asking a judge to order Trump,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sro#Jcps#State
The Hill

AT&T, Verizon to delay 5G rollout near certain airports

AT&T and Verizon on Tuesday each agreed to temporarily delay their 5G rollouts near certain airports amid concerns over possible flight disruptions. The move follows mounting outside pressure and comes amid warnings from U.S. airlines that new 5G wireless service that was set to start Wednesday could ground flights and leave potentially thousands of Americans stranded while also delaying goods.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy