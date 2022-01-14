ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#FinancialFreedomWeek: Wealth Building & Home Ownership With Egypt Sherrod [Listen]

By Get Up!
 5 days ago
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

We continue our Financial Freedom Week series with Entertainment Host and Real Estate Broker Egypt Sherrod. Sherrod, along with her husband Mike Jackson are the hosts of the HGTV show “Married To The Real Estate.” The new series will show the couple “juggle their busy professional and personal lives while helping clients land their perfect home in a dream neighborhood.”

And speaking of perfect homes & dream neighborhoods, the Real Estate market has been a major subject during the pandemic. The market according to Sherrod and others is the toughest it’s been in years. The demand of homes have skyrocketed because of lack of inventory so it’s a crazy time for buyers. However, when there is a will, there is a way.

Sherrod gives tips to both buyers and sellers on how to adjust during this real estate season. Also, learn more about her new show and the need for diversity and inclusion on HGTV.

#FinancialFreedomWeek: Wealth Building & Home Ownership With Egypt Sherrod [Listen] was originally published on getuperica.com

