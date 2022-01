Bungie is fixing to launch its newest expansion for Destiny 2 with The Witch Queen on February 22. To whet players’ appetites, the developer dropped a new trailer alongside some juicy tidbits that are sure to get people pumped to check out what the latest installment has in store for them. The Witch Queen is Destiny 2‘s piece of content for Year 5, following on from late 2020’s Beyond Light, and the previous year’s Shadowkeep. More expansions are planned through 2024, culminating with one that’s meant to close out the current story saga and prepare for the next one. It’s good to be prepared, I guess.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO