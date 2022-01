All-rounder Nat Sciver says England are feeling “a bit more calm” now after initial frustrations with the strict coronavirus protocols in place upon their arrival in Australia ahead of the Women’s Ashes.The squad were greeted with stringent conditions when they touched down in Canberra with players not allowed to meet in groups or go to restaurants, even outdoors.“It’s been a bit tricky in terms of Covid rules and things like that and just making them fit for our group and keeping our mental wellbeing at the forefront as well as cricket,” Sciver said.“But I think now, after the meetings...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO