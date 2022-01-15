ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Banks III lifts St. Peter’s over Monmouth 67-62

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERSEY CITY, N.J. — Daryl Banks III came off the bench to score 13 points to...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Edert scores 12 to lift Saint Peter's over Rider 58-51

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Doug Edert had 12 points off the bench to carry Saint Peter's to a 58-51 win over Rider on Sunday. Fousseyni Drame had 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Peacocks (5-6, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Both teams set season lows for scoring during...
COLLEGE SPORTS
goredfoxes.com

Marist Men's Basketball Dominant in Win Over Monmouth

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York – The Marist men's basketball team defeated the Monmouth Hawks Sunday afternoon in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play by a score of 84-48. With the win, the Red Foxes move to 8-8 overall and 3-4 in MAAC play. Monmouth is now 10-5 overall and 2-2 in conference.
BASKETBALL
FOX Sports

Jefferson lifts Mount St. Mary's over Merrimack 57-50

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Malik Jefferson registered 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks as Mount St. Mary's beat Merrimack 57-50 on Monday. Deandre Thomas had six rebounds for Mount St. Mary's (6-10, 2-2 Northeast Conference). Jordan Minor had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors (8-10,...
BASKETBALL
NJ.com

No. 5 St. Peter’s Prep over Dickinson - Boys basketball recap

Mark Armstrong made six 3-pointers on the way to a season-high 31 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory at home over Dickinson, 77-32. Armstrong’s 31-point performance represents the most points the senior has scored in a game since his sophomore season.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Peter
NJ.com

Boys hockey: No. 14 St. Augustine over St. Peter’s Prep

Deaglan Kelly had a pair of goals as St. Augustine, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, was a 5-0 winner over St. Peter’s Prep on Monday at the Secaucus Ice Rink. Kelly had goals in the first and second period around a Ryan Vaites second-period goal, and Mike Rubino and Nick Zane each added one in the third period.
SECAUCUS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banks Iii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy