Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When we think of anti-aging skincare, we immediately imagine products that reduce wrinkles. After all, a common sign of aging is the development of fine lines — as we get older, we can’t help but notice new creases on our once flawless face. But smooth skin is not the only indicator of a youthful complexion! A more subtle side effect of aging is the deterioration of dewy, plump pigmentation. Have you ever wondered what happened to your radiant glow? Sadly, we lost our luster in our 20s, and no amount of moisturizer can magically stop the clock.

SKIN CARE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO