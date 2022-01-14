ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Scream’ Star Neve Campbell Details On-Set Bear Attack

By Lauryn Snapp
 5 days ago
Neve Campbell recently sat down with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote her new Scream movie and shocked fans by revealing that she once was attacked by a bear while filming. While Campbell did not reveal the name of the movie she was attacked while on...

Neve Campbell dragged through forest by bear on movie set

Neve Campbell was attacked by a bear on a movie set. The ‘Scream’ star shared a real-life horror movie moment while filming with the animal in the Canadian wilderness as a teenager. The 48-year-old actress told 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' this week: “I was 17 years old and...
Neve Campbell Chimes In On Fan Theory That 'Scream' Killers Billy And Stu Are Gay

With a fifth chapter of “Scream” due in theaters this week, Neve Campbell is taking time to address some fan theories about the iconic horror franchise. Speaking to Pride Source in a video interview released Monday, the actor touched on the rumor that Billy (played by Skeet Ulrich) and Stu (Matthew Lillard), the killers in the original 1996 movie, were actually a closeted gay couple.
Neve Campbell On Scream’s Much-Anticipated Return

The Scream franchise marked a turning point for the horror genre. In fact, its first three instalments remain among the top-grossing slasher films of all time. Ghostface, the franchise’s antagonist, has been tormenting the citizens of the fictional Californian town of Woodsboro for over 25 years; and while Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) was his very first target, a new set of teenagers have found themselves the victims of his latest vendetta. Can Sidney—who is no longer the adolescent we once knew but a mother with a family of her own—manage to work with legacy characters Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) to stop Ghostface once again? With the return of the original characters, a new cast and a new pair of directors, we’re itching to find out what happens and whether this instalment will live up to its name.
Neve Campbell reveals scariest on-set experience (and it involves a bear)

On “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Scream” actor Neve Campbell shares the scariest experience she’s had on set – and it did not involve a person in a white mask. Rather, she shares how she dipped her hand in honey to encourage a bear to chase her for a scene when she was 17. She goes on to explain how things quickly went awry.Jan. 13, 2022.
Could The New Scream Exist Without Neve Campbell?

When Halloween was resurrected in 2018 with Jamie Lee Curtis returning to the role of Laurie Strode--after a two-movie reboot series--it left horror fans aching to see their favorite scary movie heroines back on the big screen. Still, when it was announced a new Scream film would be made without the inclusion of franchise director Wes Craven, due to his death in 2015, many wondered if series star Neve Campbell would return.
Neve Campbell Suits Up in Flowy White Outfit & Sparkling Sandals for ‘James Corden’

Neve Campbell shows how to make an all-white outfit look polished. The “Scream” star attended “The Late Late Show” on Jan. 18 to promote the sequel of the hit slasher film, which released on Jan. 14. For Campbell’s monochromatic ensemble, she donned a white suit and a flowy vest. The pants were loose-fitting and provided a great amount of volume. She accessorized with a gold watch, dainty necklaces and gold earrings that perfectly unified the moment. When it came down to the shoes, Campbell opted for a pair of white sandals that featured a little bit of sparkle and an eye-catching print....
Kelly Clarkson ‘stuns’ fans by performing a cover of The Weeknd’s ‘Take My Breath’

Kelly Clarkson fans are “astonished” after watching the singer perform a cover of The Weeknd’s new song “Take My Breath.”On Wednesday’s (19 January) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 39-year-old singer performed the hit song as a “Kellyoke” number.At the beginning of every episode, Clarkson opens the programme with the segment, which is a musical performance of a cover version of various songs requested by a member of her audience.“Take My Breath” is a song from The Weeknd’s latest album Dawn FM. Currently, the track is one of the top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 list and...
Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
'Scream 5' Interviews With Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Jack Quaid & More!

Scream (2022) revives the iconic horror franchise with returning cast members Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Marley Shelton alongside newcomers Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Dylan Minnette Mikey Madison and Sonia Ammar. Watch as CinemaBlend’s Scream expert Corey Chichizola discusses the fifth installment’s iconic callbacks, tight security, Wes Craven’s legacy and more with the cast in this spoiler-free interview.
This ‘A Walk to Remember’ Heartthrob Has a Punk-Rock Band

Ryan Gosling, Channing Tatum, Liam Hemsworth and Zac Efron all won over hearts in film adaptations of Nicholas Sparks' best-selling novels. But before these dreamy leading men could sweep in to knock viewers off their feet, actor Shane West helped lay the groundwork for the sub-genre of Sparks films when he starred opposite Mandy Moore in one of the first adaptations of the author's work: 2002 teen tearjerker A Walk To Remember.
MUSIC
