‘Scream’ Star Neve Campbell Details On-Set Bear Attack

The Scream franchise marked a turning point for the horror genre. In fact, its first three instalments remain among the top-grossing slasher films of all time. Ghostface, the franchise’s antagonist, has been tormenting the citizens of the fictional Californian town of Woodsboro for over 25 years; and while Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) was his very first target, a new set of teenagers have found themselves the victims of his latest vendetta. Can Sidney—who is no longer the adolescent we once knew but a mother with a family of her own—manage to work with legacy characters Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) to stop Ghostface once again? With the return of the original characters, a new cast and a new pair of directors, we’re itching to find out what happens and whether this instalment will live up to its name.

