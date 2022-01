Ric Flair talked on WOOOO Nation Uncensored about his thoughts on The Miz. Here are the highlights from the podcast:. “I think the world of him personally. What makes him good is the fact that he never stopped wanting to be good. Whatever they give him, whether it’s chicken sh*t or chicken salad, he makes it chicken salad. To have that kind of a run, I think he decided that he was going to make a career out of this no matter how much he had to go through, humiliation wise. He’s rocking it out right now. I’m happy for him.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO