Mustang rally: Trulove sisters spark division win

MANTACHIE – It was Trulove for Mantachie on Friday night.

Sisters Jaiden and Jennah Trulove spearheaded a late rally to lift Mantachie over Kossuth 47-46 in a Division 1-3A clash.

Jaiden, a senior forward, knocked down a 15-footer with 21 seconds left to give the Lady Mustangs (10-8, 2-0) the winning points. Her heroics were set up by Jennah, a junior guard, whose jumper gave Mantachie a brief 45-44 lead before Kaitlyn Bonds put Kossuth (7-10, 0-1) back in front with 34 seconds to go.

“I was doubting for a second, but when I saw my little sister bust a three and then another one, I was like, we’re getting back in it,” Jaiden Trulove said. “I was so excited for her.”

Jennah Trulove comes off the bench, and she missed her first six shots of the game before burying back-to-back jumpers, including a 3-pointer to get Mantachie within 44-43.

“I knew I had to knock down one before the night was over,” she said.

Kossuth used an 11-0 run to take a 34-27 lead early in the fourth quarter. It was 38-31 when Jaiden Trulove scored off the glass.

The Lady Mustangs eventually pulled within 40-38 on a 3-pointer by Darby Pitts – the only field goal of the night for Mantachie’s leading scorer.

Kossuth, which had used turnovers to open up its lead, committed a couple itself during crunch time.

“We were struggling offensively, and there were a couple of timeouts we talked about going back to defense and letting our defense create offensive opportunities for us,” Mantachie coach Carleigh King said. “At the end that really pulled us through.”

This was sweet revenge for Mantachie, which lost by a point to Kossuth on Jan. 4.

Kossuth was playing without point guard Zoe Essary, who was out sick. Anna Greene ran the show in her stead and finished with 10 points and five rebounds. Emma Arthur had 16 points and six boards to lead the Lady Aggies.

“As a whole, I couldn’t be happier with this group, because they banded together and played as a team, and if we’d just gotten one or two more calls, we’d have won,” Kossuth coach Angie Malone said.

(B) Kossuth 48, Mantachie 35: Jack Hancock scored 15 points to lead Kossuth. Cade Bennett had 10 for Mantachie.

Three-Pointers

Turning Point: Jaiden Trulove’s jumper put Mantachie up 57-46, and then Kossuth missed a shot at the other end.

Point Maker: Jaiden Trulove finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Talking Point: “I was like, I’ve got to make it, I’ve got to make it.” – Jaiden Trulove, on her game winner