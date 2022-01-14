ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

S&P 500 choppy and close to flat in 4650s as tech/growth outperforms value

By Joel Frank
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday was a mixed, choppy day for US equity markets, with tech and growth stocks doing better while value did worse. That meant the Nasdaq 100 outperformed, gaining 0.5%, whilst the Dow underperformed, shedding 0.7%. It was a choppy and mixed session in US equity markets, marked more by...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Stocks open modestly higher after Tuesday tumble

Stocks opened higher Wednesday, taking back some of the ground lost in the previous session when the 10-year Treasury yield jumped to a two-year high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123 points, or 0.3%, to 35,492, while the S&P 500 gained 0.4% to 4,595. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.5% at 14,584. The tech-heavy Nasdaq on Tuesday led major indexes to the downside, dropping 2.6% and finishing below its 200-day moving average. Bank earnings appeared to help sentiment Wednesday, with shares of Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley rising after reporting results.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Daly
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 1.73% to $314.75 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.97% to 4,532.76 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.96% to 35,028.65. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $9.66 short of its 52-week high ($324.41), which the company achieved on January 14th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Gdp Growth#S P 500#Tech#Inflation#Gross Domestic Product#Dow#Omicron#Retail Sales#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Nasdaq S&P 500, Dow Jones back in red in choppy session

The Dow (DJI) -0.5% is now the weakest with more weakness from Goldman Sachs. The S&P (SP500) -0.4% is off. Five of 11 sectors are higher. Consumer Staples is back up top and Financials is at the bottom. "The weakness in Financials is particularly interesting given the rise in rates...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: PBOC rate cut struggles to defend bulls amid firmer yields

Asian equities part ways from Wall Street as China cuts 5-year LPR. Australia jobs report, talks over US BBB also favor buyers. Omicron woes, Biden’s speech and firmer oil prices test bulls ahead of next week’s key FOMC. Asian equities grind higher despite the downbeat performance of their...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Arms Index suggests there's no panic at all in the stock market's selloff

Despite the broad, sharp selloffs in the Big 3 stock market indexes, market internals suggest there is no panic in the selling, and there may even be signs that investors are looking to buy on the dip. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure that tends to rise above 1.000 during market selloffs and fall below 1.000 during rallies, is actually down to 0.843, while the Nasdaq Arms is down to 0.715. Many Wall Street technicians suggest Arms readings of 2.000 and above indicate panic-like selling behavior, while readings below 0.500 indicate panic buying. Currently, number of declining stocks is outnumbering advances by a 5.2-to-1 margin on the NYSE and by a 4.7-to-1 margin on the Nasdaq, while share volume in declining stocks is outnumbering up volume by a smaller 4.4-to-1 on the Big Board and by 3.3-to-1 on the Nasdaq. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling 502 points, or 1.4%, the S&P 500 is down 1.7% and the Nasdaq Composite is shedding 2.2%.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

S&P 500 is flat despite strong earnings

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 18, 2022 in New York City. The S&P 500 was steady on Wednesday despite several strong earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 50 points, despite a 4% jump in Procter & Gamble’s stock....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD breaks 1.2500 amid four-day downtrend on firmer oil prices, easy USD

USD/CAD remains pressured around intraday low, marks one more attack on 200-DMA, seven-month-old support line. WTI crude oil reverses the previous day’s pullback from eight-year top. Market sentiment dwindles, yields stay firmer ahead of second-tier US/Canada data. US stimulus, Fed and yields are the keywords to search for near-term...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy