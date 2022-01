The partner of tragic teacher Ashling Murphy has described her as a “shining light” who was always willing to help others and put herself last.Ryan Casey paid tribute to his girlfriend, saying she was an “incredibly loving and beautiful” person.The body of the 23-year-old was found on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly, sparking a murder investigation.Hundreds of people gathered for the funeral of the talented musician and teacher in the village of Mountbolus, and outside St Brigid’s Church on Tuesday.“It is simply not possible to explain what Ashling meant to myself, her family, friends,” Mr...

