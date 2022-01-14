Weather Webcast with Stephanie Barichello

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – In this week’s livestream WGN-TV meteorologist Demetrius Ivory and WMBD chief meteorologist Chris Yates discussed the coast-to-coast forecast as well as the long-range outlook. So what’s in store? Another round of ice is headed for the mid-Atlantic, two separate snow makers are tracking to come out of Canada and hit the […]
Today: Windy conditions will last through our day today with a wind chill making it feel like the single digits. Our snowfall chance is very slim and our highs will be frigid as we near 30°. Tonight: Clouds will clear out of the South Plains overnight and we will...
