MLS

RSL sign MLS' youngest-ever player, 14-year-old Axel Kei

sacramentosun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStep aside Freddy Adu. Major League Soccer has a new youngest-ever player. Real Salt Lake signed 14-year-old forward Axel Kei to a homegrown contract on Friday, giving him a two-year deal. Kei is 14 years, 15 days old. Adu was 153 days older when he signed with D.C. United...

www.sacramentosun.com

Boston Globe

Revolution sign 16-year-old Noel Buck of Arlington to Homegrown Player contract

A 10-year-old Noel Buck once had former Revolution midfielder Diego Fagúndez sign his cleats at a youth club match. Now 16, Buck is following in Fagúndez’s footsteps. The Revolution announced Tuesday that they have signed Buck to a Homegrown Player contract through 2025, with a one-year club option.
MLS
Freddy Adu
#Mls Superdraft#Rsl#Soccer League#Major League Soccer#D C United#The Mls Superdraft
The Independent

Duncan Ferguson appointed Everton caretaker manager ‘for club’s upcoming games’

Everton have confirmed the appointment of Duncan Ferguson as caretaker manager.Ferguson oversaw training on Tuesday, with the club looking for a successor to Rafael Benitez after sacking the Spaniard on Sunday.The Toffees confirmed in a statement that Ferguson would be in charge “for the club’s upcoming games”, starting with the visit of Aston Villa.Ferguson will be supported in his caretaker role by John Ebbrell and Leighton Baines, along with goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly.Former Scotland and Everton striker Ferguson is set for a second spell as caretaker boss, having taken charge of three games during December 2019 following the dismissal of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
sacramentosun.com

Brazilian footballer scores utterly bizarre goal but was it cheating

Fans were puzzled by whether the goal from Jacuipense star Jeam was intended or not. Football fans have been left baffled by a goal for Brazilian team Jacuipense, which some have humorously touted as a potential Puskas Award contender. The bizarre scenes came on the first matchday of the state...
SOCCER
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Fifa Best 2021 LIVE: Robert Lewandowski wins men’s player of the year as Alexia Putellas scoops women’s prize

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running. The 33-year-old Poland international set a new record for most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year with his 43rd goal in December, breaking the record set by Gerd Muller in 1972. Lewandowski, winner of the men’s award in 2020, also became the first player in Bundesliga history to finish top scorer in four consecutive seasons.Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year, adding the accolade to her Ballon d’Or triumph. Putellas, 27, captained Barcelona to the treble, with the Catalan side winning the Women’s Champions League, Spanish league and Copa de la Reina last term.Follow for live updates and reaction from the ceremony: Read More World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel MessiRobert Lewandowski wins Fifa Best Award 2021 for second year in a rowAlexia Putellas wins Fifa Best Award 2021 to add to Ballon d’Or success
FIFA

