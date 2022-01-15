Venice sports briefs
Boys basketball
blows by BookerJayshon Platt scored a team-high 18 points as he led the Venice boys basketball team to a 79-47 win over Booker on Thursday night.
Isaiah Levine added 11 in the win.
Venice (6-7) will play at Cardinal Mooney on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Boys soccer batters Port Charlotte
Luciano Somenzini scored a hat trick as the Venice boys soccer team beat Port Charlotte, 5-1, on Friday night.
Braeden Spina and Luca Rueda each added a goal for the Indians in the rout.
Venice (7-4-1) will host Sarasota on Thursday night at 7:30.
Girls soccer shuts out Mooney
The Venice girls soccer team handed Cardinal Mooney a 2-0 loss on the road on Friday night.
Ella Luzzi and Emma Mogford scored for Venice while Meadow Barry recorded a clean sheet in goal.
Venice (7-3-3) will play at North Fort Myers on Friday at 6 p.m.
Comments / 0