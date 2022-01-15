ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice sports briefs

By Vinnie Portell
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

Boys basketball

blows by BookerJayshon Platt scored a team-high 18 points as he led the Venice boys basketball team to a 79-47 win over Booker on Thursday night.

Isaiah Levine added 11 in the win.

Venice (6-7) will play at Cardinal Mooney on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Boys soccer batters Port Charlotte

Luciano Somenzini scored a hat trick as the Venice boys soccer team beat Port Charlotte, 5-1, on Friday night.

Braeden Spina and Luca Rueda each added a goal for the Indians in the rout.

Venice (7-4-1) will host Sarasota on Thursday night at 7:30.

Girls soccer shuts out Mooney

The Venice girls soccer team handed Cardinal Mooney a 2-0 loss on the road on Friday night.

Ella Luzzi and Emma Mogford scored for Venice while Meadow Barry recorded a clean sheet in goal.

Venice (7-3-3) will play at North Fort Myers on Friday at 6 p.m.

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

