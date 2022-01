The Braves know exactly what they have to offer Freddie Freeman to take him off the free agent market — they’re just unwilling to go there for now. The pressure on the Braves from Freeman’s camp has been growing all offseason. Even in an MLB lockout where contract negotiations are forbidden, it would seem Freeman’s return to Atlanta — once seen as a guarantee — is far from that all of a sudden. The Yankees and Dodgers remain significant competition for Freeman’s services.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO