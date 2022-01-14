French property renovation grants closed to second-home owners

Renovating feels personal. From backsplash tile to bedroom paint, you get to call the shots. But when all is said and done, our home improvements aren’t really just about us. They’re for the people who come after us. Every remodel we tackle is an investment, one that we hope to get back (at least partially) when it’s time to sell. And it turns out that where you live in the U.S. can impact your chances to boost your home’s value.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 8 DAYS AGO