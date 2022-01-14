ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

French property renovation grants closed to second-home owners

INS News
 5 days ago

The French government initiative which provides financing...

insnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
sauconsource.com

Revolutions Property Sold to New Owner

The Lower Saucon Township property that previously housed a multi-venue entertainment center called Revolutions at Saucon Valley has been sold, but so far little information is available about the new owner or their plans for the large space. Commercial real estate agency Colliers confirmed in a news release Monday that...
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
milehighcre.com

103-Unit Affordable Multifamily Property in Glendale to be Renovated

Kairos Investment Management Company (KIMC), a firm that focuses on value-based real estate investments with favorable risk/reward characteristics, has acquired Forest Manor Apartments, a 103-unit affordable multifamily property in Glendale, As part of KIMC’s value-add strategy with affordable housing, the company plans to renovate the asset by implementing interior and exterior upgrades aimed at elevating the apartment community’s aesthetics, as well as increasing its market value. Planned changes include interior repairs and upgrades to units, new flooring for interior hallways, exterior roof repairs, pool renovation, and common area amenities.
GLENDALE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#French
The Independent

No more tax breaks for second home owners with false holiday lets

Second home owners who pretend to let their properties out to holidaymakers to save on taxes will be forced to pay more under stricter measures imposed by the Government The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) is moving to close a loophole in the system which allows people to access tax breaks if they dishonestly claim their properties are being used as holiday lets.As it stands, people who own second homes in England can avoid paying council tax and access small business rates relief by simply declaring an intention to let the property out to holidaymakers, the DLUHC...
REAL ESTATE
BBC

Government claims to 'close second homes loophole'

Owners of second homes who falsely claim properties are holiday lets will be forced to pay more tax under new proposals, the government says. Under the rules, holiday lets will have to be rented out for at least 70 days a year to qualify for business rates. Properties will also...
SMALL BUSINESS
propertyindustryeye.com

Second home owners face extra bills as tax loophole set to close

Second home owners face higher bills that could run to more than £1,000 a year under fresh government plans to close a tax loophole. Michael Gove, the Levelling up Secretary, is set to announce new rules that will mean second home owners can only register for business rates if they can prove they let the properties for at least 70 days in a year.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Jacksonville Daily Record

New owners plan $10 million in renovations for Riverplace Tower

There always is more to a property sale, regardless of the price. Buyers typically further invest to upgrade their purchases. That is the case with one of Downtown’s major riverfront high-rises. New York-based Acram Group and its partner, Oak Hill Advisors, intend to spend more than $10 million to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Kane County Reporter

New Owner of Former Caterpillar Property Officially Calls Montgomery Home

Village Board unanimously approves annexation and creation of a TIF district to support the ongoing development of the more than 60-year-old property. Montgomery, IL – In March 2020, the Reich Brothers of White Plains, New York, purchased the four-million-square foot former Caterpillar Plant. After the almost 70-million-dollar deal closed, they began to petition the Village for annexation to bring the property into the Montgomery limits. On January 10, 2022, the Village Board unanimously voted to approve the annexation and the creation of a TIF (tax increment financing) district to support the ongoing development and repairs of the more than 60-year-old building and facilities renamed The Grid at Route 31.
MONTGOMERY, IL
The Independent

Italy’s one euro houses: who can buy one and how does it work?

With property prices in the UK out of reach for many first time buyers, and homeowners dreaming of a second pad in the sun, the idea of snapping up an Italian casa for 86p is intoxicating.Several small Italian towns have hit the headlines for selling off vacant houses for €1 a pop in the past couple of years.But how does the scheme work, and who is eligible to snap up one of these bargain villas in the sun?Why is Italy selling houses for €1?As young Italians increasingly migrate to the city and choose cosmopolitan jobs over rural and community vocations,...
REAL ESTATE
capecoddaily.com

Nantucket Historical Association Investing To Renovate Historical Properties

NANTUCKET – The Nantucket Historical Association (NHA) has announced that it is undergoing a major investment project to improve its portfolio of Historic Properties and its campus with an infusion of $2 million in grant funding over the next year. The project will include both aesthetic and practical renovations… .
NANTUCKET, MA
qchron.com

Neptune to close? Owner says ‘not yet’

Reet and Hoyt Avenue could result in Neptune Diner, which has been a staple of the Astoria community for approximately 40 years, serving its last dish in the area. When asked about the diner’s possible closure, owner Peter Katsihtis had one thing to say: “Not yet.”. The eatery,...
ECONOMY
domino

Renovated Homes in This U.S. City Have the Highest ROI

Renovating feels personal. From backsplash tile to bedroom paint, you get to call the shots. But when all is said and done, our home improvements aren’t really just about us. They’re for the people who come after us. Every remodel we tackle is an investment, one that we hope to get back (at least partially) when it’s time to sell. And it turns out that where you live in the U.S. can impact your chances to boost your home’s value.
HOME & GARDEN
Pawtucket Times

Kip’s Restaurant owners forced to close doors after sale of property

PAWTUCKET – The famed Kip’s Restaurant – since 1959 known as much for its family-friendly atmosphere as its delicious breakfasts, wieners, fish and chips, meat pies, meatloaf, etc. – officially will close its doors on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Last month owners Hank and Heather Macomber received...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Fast Casual

Restaurant owner outlines plan to 'fix the RRF grants'

Soon after the pandemic began, the federal government provided temporary relief to small businesses in the form of the Paycheck Protection Program loans — the so-called PPP money. The PPP dollars saved countless small businesses from immediate and permanent demise both in April 2020 (round 1) and later in January 2021 (round 2). Typically these PPP loans were forgiven, so in essence they were grants.
ECONOMY
handymantips.org

4 Basics Of Cross Connection Control For Property Owners

In the plumbing industry, there’s a concept called cross-connection. A connection problem occurs when there’s a direct line between potable water supply and hazardous fluids such as wastewater. As property owners, it’s crucial to control this situation because of the health risks to you and your tenants.
ECONOMY
Complex

Cracker Barrel to Pay $9.4 Million After Customer Ordered, Drank From Glass Filled With Chemical Instead of Water

American restaurant chain Cracker Barrel has must pay a man $9.4 million in damages after he was served a glass filled with chemicals instead of water, CNN reports. The incident occured in 2014, when William Cronnon was having lunch at a Marion County Cracker Barrel and drank from a cup filled with what he believed to be water. Cronnon “immediately [realized] that it was not ice water but was some chemical that caused a burning sensation in his mouth or esophagus,” court documents read. The chemical in question was later revealed to be Eco-San, a corrosive kitchen cleaning agent that allegedly caused permanent internal injury to Cronnon.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy