French property renovation grants closed to second-home owners

Kairos Investment Management Company (KIMC), a firm that focuses on value-based real estate investments with favorable risk/reward characteristics, has acquired Forest Manor Apartments, a 103-unit affordable multifamily property in Glendale, As part of KIMC’s value-add strategy with affordable housing, the company plans to renovate the asset by implementing interior and exterior upgrades aimed at elevating the apartment community’s aesthetics, as well as increasing its market value. Planned changes include interior repairs and upgrades to units, new flooring for interior hallways, exterior roof repairs, pool renovation, and common area amenities.
