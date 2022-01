FAIRMONT — Terry Deremer takes over as Head Women’s Tennis Coach at Fairmont State as he enters his fourth season at the helm of men’s tennis program. In the fall, the Fighting Falcons women’s tennis squad picked up two match victories over Seton Hill and California (Pa.) On the men’s side, Fairmont State made their fall season debut at the Topper Classic hosted by West Liberty. The Fighting Falcons started on the right foot as the men’s team won 10 of their 15 matches play. Bartosz Losiak (16th) and Elia Barozzi (18th) were ranked in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Atlantic Region Singles rankings announced on November 23rd, 2021. Losiak and teammate Kan Watanabe also earned No. 9 in the Atlantic Region doubles rankings also.

