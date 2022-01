Radio: WBZ-FM TD Garden, Boston, MA. Since starting the season 1-12, the Pelicans have made a modest run to make the play-in tournament. They’re just a game and a half a game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the 10th spot in the West. The Celtics are in a similar position. Despite being .500, they’re on the outside looking into a playoff spot, sitting half a game behind the #10 New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference. To their credit, they’re 6-3 since New Year’s Eve and play four of their next five games at TD Garden. A strong push before the February 10 trade deadline could bolster their position and motivate Brad Stevens to make a deal for a postseason push.

