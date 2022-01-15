ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN labels Kyrsten Sinema a Republican in on-air graphic

By Joseph Wulfsohn
 4 days ago

In media news today, an MSNBC contributor says the Republican Party is a front for a ‘terrorist movement,’ liberal pundits meltdown after Krysten Sinema doubles down on filibuster support, and Yahoo rejects a GOP Senate candidate’s ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ ad. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema,...

The Independent

Sanders says he may back Manchin, Sinema primary challengers

Sen. Bernie Sanders suggested Tuesday that he'd support primary challengers against Democratic colleagues Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema further intensifying a political battle pitting members of President Joe Biden s party against one another. Sanders told reporters that he thinks "there is a very good chance” that Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, and Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, could face challenges in their states' Democratic primaries. He said home-state voters would be disappointed that the pair have refused to support changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster against major voting legislation while also balking at a massive,...
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema, a traitor to the cause of women's rights, loses support of feminists

When Kyrsten Sinema first ran to be the Democratic senator from Arizona, her support from Emily's List seemed to be a no-brainer. The political action committee (PAC) is one of the biggest in politics, and historically is one of the major reasons for the remarkable influx of female leaders in the Democratic Party in the past few decades. The main criteria for supporting candidates — that they be female, pro-choice and Democratic — appeared, at the time, to fit Sinema beautifully. She claimed to believe "a woman, her family, and her doctor should decide what's best for her health" and that she stands for "health clinics like Planned Parenthood and opposes efforts to let employers deny workers coverage for basic health care like birth control." Emily's List was the biggest source of funds for Sinema's 2018 campaign, raising nearly twice as much money for her as her second largest supporting PAC. It is unlikely she would have won by her razor-thin margin without their support.
The Independent

Democrats press for talking filibuster for voting rights – with or without Manchin and Sinema

Senate Democrats plan to move forward with their plan to enact a talking filibuster to pass voting rights despite the fact conservative Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema continue to oppose changes.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that if Republicans block cloture on the voting rights legislation, he would put forward a proposal to change the rules to allow for a talking filibuster on the legislation. It was the latest twist in an ongoing battle over Senate rules – and whether the filibuster, which allows the minority party to block legislation favoured by the...
The Independent

What is the new Voting Rights Act, and why do Republicans (and some Democrats) stand in the way of it?

Another Martin Luther King Day has come to pass without voting reform, but if Democrats have their way, that won’t be the case for long.Congressional Democrats have been pushing for years to expand voting access to little success, and had hoped to get a package of legislation named for civil rights icon and US representative John Lewis done by this MLK Day.Those hopes were dashed when senators moved a planned MLK Day vote back because of a massive snow storm in Washington and Hawaii senator Brian Schatz coming down with Covid.The Senate is back in session on Tuesday, where...
Mother Jones

Democratic Power Brokers Are Abandoning Kyrsten Sinema

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Last week, Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) took the Senate floor and announced that she would never, under any circumstances, vote to curtail the filibuster. It dealt a coup de grace to what could be the Democrats’ last (and best) chance at federal voting rights reform, enraged Arizona organizers who worked to get her elected in 2018, and fell squarely in line with her self-appointed role as the avatar of Senate obstructionism.
orlandoweekly.com

What in the hell is Kyrsten Sinema’s game?

For the life of me, I couldn’t figure out Kyrsten Sinema’s game. Frustrating though he might be, Joe Manchin at least makes a kind of sense. He’s the last major Democrat standing in a state Donald Trump won by 40 points. Despite being a fixture of West Virginia politics, he was barely re-elected in 2018’s blue wave. If he runs again, he’s almost certain to lose in 2024; any chance of winning will require him to distance himself from the Democratic Party.
foxwilmington.com

Nick Saban, others urge Manchin to help pass voting rights bill

University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and other prominent sports figures with ties to West Virginia have urged U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin to support sweeping legislation to protect the right to vote. Saban was joined by NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West, a fellow West Virginia native, in...
