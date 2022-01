After a week of rest, the Tennessee Titans are back to the grind. The Titans enjoyed a bye in the first round of the playoffs, but here come the dangerous Cincinnati Bengals for a matchup in the divisional round. The Titans will host the Bengals at 3:30 p.m. CST on Saturday at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee is a 3½-point favorite over Cincinnati, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO