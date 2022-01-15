Raptors open critical pre-deadline trip with sloppy loss to Pistons

Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 102-86 loss to the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center:. TOUGH GOING – If Phoenix was the frying pan, Golden State was the fire. One game after playing the team with the NBA’s best record, Phoenix, the Pistons opened a four-game Western road swing against the team with the NBA’s second-best record, Golden State. With Klay Thompson back in the fold and Steph Curry the mid-season MVP favorite, the Warriors hit 6 of 9 from the 3-point line in the first quarter to soften up the Pistons defensively and then their offense unraveled with eight second-quarter turnovers. When the dust settled on halftime, the Pistons trailed by 28 points. Golden State expanded it to 34 early in the third quarter before the Pistons started to chip away. The Pistons came into the game 5-4 in January with a striking contrast in their defensive yields in wins vs. losses. In the five wins, the Pistons held opponents to just 103.4 points per game on 40 percent shooting; in the four losses, Pistons opponents averaged a whopping 131.5 points and made 55 percent of their shots. Golden State didn’t approach the high end but didn’t need to after rolling to 66 first-half points, which put it on pace for 132. Killian Hayes played nine first-half minutes, leaving the game about midway through the second quarter. Hayes hit the floor hard under the basket midway through the second quarter, left the game soon after and was ruled out with a right hip contusion.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO