NBA

Raptors open critical pre-deadline trip with sloppy loss to Pistons

Sportsnet.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Raptors had lots at stake as they began their five-game road trip in Detroit against old friend Dwane Casey and the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has fought hard to remain relevant in the East through an injury-riddled first half of the season. With the trade deadline on the not-to-distant horizon,...

www.sportsnet.ca

ESPN

Splash Brothers Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Pistons

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Klay Thompson found his shooting stroke and Warriors fans roared at every chance. Just like the old days. Thompson had 21 points, reigning scoring champ Stephen Curry added 18 and Golden State returned from a tough trip to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-86 on Tuesday night.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Miami Heat rule out Kyle Lowry for Monday's game vs. Raptors

The Miami Heat have ruled out point guard Kyle Lowry for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors for personal reasons. The Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he...
NBA
kingstonthisweek.com

COOLED BY HEAT: Raptors fade late in loss to Miami

Maybe it was the three games in four nights finally catching up with them. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. But the Toronto Raptors could not sustain the level of play needed for all four quarters to get the desired result in Miami. The Heat,...
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

10 things: Raptors continue to battle contenders despite being shorthanded

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 104-99 loss to the Miami Heat. One -- The Raptors battled another championship contender right until the final whistle. It was yet another all-out effort by the Raptors who shortened their rotation to six players for the second consecutive game, but came up short on a few key possessions at the end. Toronto's defence has held strong in three games against Phoenix, Milwaukee, and Miami with most of their core pieces healthy and available, and that has to signal to the front office that this team is worth investing in, both in terms of time to grow, and with more help to address the depth. This was billed as a development year, but each of their five core players have made tangible strides this year, and are now going punch for punch with the top teams in the league.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors Roundtable: What we've learned from the first half of the season

Though it came a little later than it was originally scheduled to — hello, postponed games — the Toronto Raptors have hit the midway point of the season with a respectable 21-20 record. So far, this Raptors team has proven to be something of an enigma with injuries...
NBA
San Francisco Chronicle

Warriors roll past Pistons in return to Chase Center after tough trip

Klay Thompson scored 21 points, Stephen Curry had 18, and the Golden State Warriors returned from a tough trip to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-86 on Tuesday night. Curry, back after a one-game absence, made 6-of-11 shots (four of them 3-pointers) and added eight assists. He fell on his right hand during a win at Chicago on Friday, then missed Sunday’s 119-99 loss at Minnesota.
NBA
NBA

Pistons get sunk early in loss to surging Warriors

Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 102-86 loss to the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center:. TOUGH GOING – If Phoenix was the frying pan, Golden State was the fire. One game after playing the team with the NBA’s best record, Phoenix, the Pistons opened a four-game Western road swing against the team with the NBA’s second-best record, Golden State. With Klay Thompson back in the fold and Steph Curry the mid-season MVP favorite, the Warriors hit 6 of 9 from the 3-point line in the first quarter to soften up the Pistons defensively and then their offense unraveled with eight second-quarter turnovers. When the dust settled on halftime, the Pistons trailed by 28 points. Golden State expanded it to 34 early in the third quarter before the Pistons started to chip away. The Pistons came into the game 5-4 in January with a striking contrast in their defensive yields in wins vs. losses. In the five wins, the Pistons held opponents to just 103.4 points per game on 40 percent shooting; in the four losses, Pistons opponents averaged a whopping 131.5 points and made 55 percent of their shots. Golden State didn’t approach the high end but didn’t need to after rolling to 66 first-half points, which put it on pace for 132. Killian Hayes played nine first-half minutes, leaving the game about midway through the second quarter. Hayes hit the floor hard under the basket midway through the second quarter, left the game soon after and was ruled out with a right hip contusion.
NBA

