Alabama basketball has faced a team who's mascot is a Tiger three times so far this season. All three, Memphis, Auburn and Missouri, have been losses. The Crimson Tide looks to change that in the fourth matchup. The No. 16 LSU Tigers travel to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Coleman Coliseum. The two teams will face each other again on March 5 in Baton Rouge. ...

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 8 MINUTES AGO