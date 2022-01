[Editor’s note: This column, and the Power Rankings it’s based on, were completed before Monday’s Raptors loss to Miami.]. What to make of last week? It was a wild one for the Toronto Raptors, as they dropped a hard-fought game to the league-best Phoenix Suns, perhaps their best loss of the season (if there is such a thing); got embarrassed by Dwane Casey’s Detroit Pistons yet again, perhaps their worst loss of the season; and then beat the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, in Milwaukee, perhaps their best win of the season.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO