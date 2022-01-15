ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WEATHER: Travel conditions wet after early mix of rain and snow; most winter weather advisories ending earlier than first planned

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA combination of snowflakes and light drizzle has made for wet driving conditions Friday night. One to three inches of wind-driven snow is expected through the late morning hours Saturday. Slick driving conditions...

kvoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
westkentuckystar.com

Winter weather advisory for ice, snow tonight

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a winter weather advisory for western Kentucky and southern Illinois for this afternoon through Thursday morning. By 4 pm today, expect mixed precipitation that starts as rain but changes to a brief bout of sleet or freezing rain, before an inch or so of snow falls overnight. The mixed precipitation might not start along the Kentucky/Tennessee line until about 7 pm.
PADUCAH, KY
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather Day: Slick Roads Possible Through Wednesday Evening

DENVER (CBS4) – Wintry weather has quickly returned to Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday with unusual freezing drizzle in the morning and a chance for light snow later in the day. Temperatures will also remain below freezing all day. (source: CBS) It’s a First Alert Weather Day because of the possibility of slick and icy conditions on roads, sidewalks, and driveways. Bridges and overpasses will be especially susceptible to ice especially early in the day on Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Denver and most of northeastern Colorado though 8pm Wednesday largely because it’s somewhat rare to get accumulating...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Winter Weather Advisory#Blowing Snow#Wabaunsee
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Dangerous Wind Chills Return Wednesday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another January cold snap has arrived. And while it’s not the coldest we’ve experienced so far this month, it will linger a little longer. Wednesday is about 40 degrees colder than Tuesday, with highs expected to be in the single digits. Western Minnesota will see wind chills of minus 35; the metro’s will be 20 below. The National Weather Service has issued a widespread wind chill alert for Minnesota, lasting through noon on Thursday for most places. (credit: CBS) Wind speeds will fall by Wednesday evening, but it will still feel below zero through Thursday – which will only have a high of 2 degrees in the metro. We’ll warm back into the high teens Friday, which will also be our next chance for light snow. Some quick storm systems will bring roughly half an inch of snow on Friday and Saturday night. More flakes will possibly fly Sunday and Monday, and temps will fall back to the single digits early next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
foxsanantonio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Cold front bringing wintry mix, slick roads

SAN ANTONIO - Wednesday is the last warm day for a while, so you may want to get out and enjoy the sunshine. We're starting milder, in the 50s on Wednesday with an increase in humidity as well. This has brought us a morning deck of clouds which is often the case for us. There could be a sprinkle or very isolated shower through the morning, then we turn partly sunny and very warm in the afternoon. Highs reach the mid 70s to near 80 in spots.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Cold front bringing wintry mix, slick roads

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR OUR REGION THURSDAY 3AM UNTIL FRIDAY 6AM. Mix of rain, some ice and even a little snow possible through the day Thursday. Light accumulations (if any) but enough to create a few slick spots especially bridges, overpasses if temperatures fall to the freezing mark.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
CBS 42

When could we see more winter weather in Alabama?

First and foremost, winter weather in the south is tricky, at best. And I promise, what you want to happen versus what will happen rarely pan out. As you read this, you are in one of three camps. The “I absolutely want snow” camp, the “I don’t want any of that devil’s dander” camp, or […]
ALABAMA STATE
WBKO

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Rain today, snow tonight with frigid temps!

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Winter weather, cold conditions tonight in Kentucky!. Travel troubles are to be expected tonight into Thursday morning thanks to falling temperatures and wintry precipitation!. Patchy freezing fog to start Tuesday before a brief warm up!. Updated: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST. Tuesday will...
ENVIRONMENT
WSMV

4WARN Weather Alert: Rain Changes to Winter Mix Tonight

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect. Rain will transition to freezing rain, then sleet, and then a few snow showers tonight. Minor accumulations will be possible as Arctic air moves in. Tonight Arctic air will begin invading the Midstate beginning in southern Kentucky and northwest Middle Tennessee. The much...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Drop Wednesday; Winter Weather Advisory Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping. Early morning temperatures start in the 30s Wednesday and eventually lower into the 20s and teens by afternoon. This is as good as it gets today…. starting in the 30s. Eventually falling through the 20s and teens by afternoon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qB7izQaQw8 — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 19, 2022 A Winter Weather Advisory wil take effect this evening into Thursday for Porter and LaPorte counties. Nearly 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow are expected for Indiana. Northeast Illinois residents can expect flurries. Wednesday night will be the coldest night of the week. CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon with the First Alert Weather will continue to provide updates on the changing conditions. Temperatures remain cold through the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
WWLP

When will CNY break out of this cold weather pattern?

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here in CNY we’ve seen some pretty chilly days following the start of the new year. Since January 1st, we’ve had 9 days getting down into the single digits and of those 9, 5 days saw temperatures below zero. We can expect to see more days like that with cold […]
ENVIRONMENT
wymt.com

Rain changes to snow later, Winter Weather Advisory starts tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Just days after our last system, we’re getting ready to head back into battle against winter weather again tonight. Wednesday will be a dreary day overall. We will start in the 30s this morning and dry, but that will not last long as rain chances increase by late morning to early afternoon. It will be a breezy day ahead of that cold front, with winds starting out of the south-southwest before shifting to the northwest later tonight. Highs should make it into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon and stay in the 40s to around midnight when they drop quick overnight behind the front.
HAZARD, KY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Brief Thaw Wednesday Before Snow Moves In

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pleasant day is in store Wednesday as temperatures briefly thaw in the upper 40s by the afternoon. The thaw will be short-lived as another Arctic front moves east. Much of Wednesday remains dry, clouds will increase at night and it’s possible that a few rain showers break out during the evening and continue during the first half of the night. As Arctic air rushes in, rain will quickly change to wet snow and this will happen by sunrise Thursday, if not earlier. We are not expecting significant accumulations with this event, it is the timing during the morning...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear And Cold Night With Lake Effect Snow In Some Areas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear & very cold tonight, but Porter & LaPorte counties have a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 6 p.m. for lake effect snow. Snow increases through the night and into tomorrow. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) A bitter cold air mass settles across our area for the next several days. Wind chills to -10 tonight and tomorrow. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Clear & very cold. Low 6. Wind chills to -10. THURSDAY: Sunny. High 17. Wind chills to -10. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 25. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Another Round Of Snow Expected Overnight Into Thursday Morning Commute

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The next measurable amount of snowfall is on its way, starting as rain late Wednesday night before transitioning fully into snow. That will last into mid-day Thursday, meaning many people will battle the flakes heading into work. The system will move into the region as rain around 11 p.m. Wednesday due to mild temperatures at bedtime. Colder air will settle in the early hours Thursday, creating freezing rain. Philadelphia, its suburbs, and South Jersey will see most of the snow come 9 a.m. Thursday, with between 1 to 3 inches expected to fall. Lehigh Valley and the Poconos will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy