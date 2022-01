America’s sweetheart Vanna White’s smile has lit up the Wheel of Fortune stage since the ‘80s. The television personality has played a huge role in the surge of viewership of nightly game shows ever since stepping onto the scene. But, one of the things that makes her happiest is the love and support she receives from her two children, Nicholas “Nikko” Santo Pietro and Giovanna “Gigi” Santo Pietro, whom she shares with ex-husband George Santo Pietro.

AGRICULTURE ・ 16 HOURS AGO