SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Air quality testing continues inside the burn zone of the Marshall Fire. Researchers with NOAA are analyzing samples of the air outside, and on Monday, CBS4 tagged along with researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder, studying air quality inside homes still standing. “This was not a regular wildfire. What was burning here was homes and buildings and couches and all kinds of things that you really should not burn, and we don’t know as well what you get from those,” said Joost de Gouw, a Chemistry Professor at CU Boulder. (credit: CBS) The air pollution study is funded...

SUPERIOR, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO