Washington State

Collapsed crypto exchange FTX to resume salary payments

(Reuters) -Crypto exchange FTX and its affiliated companies, which have filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, said on Monday most subsidiaries would resume ordinary course payment of salary and benefits to employees worldwide. The relief includes cash payments with respect to both pre-petition and post-petition periods, subject to limits established...
Exclusive-Microsoft likely to offer EU concessions soon in Activision deal -sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft is likely to offer remedies to EU antitrust regulators in the coming weeks to stave off formal objections to its $69 billion bid for “Call of Duty” maker Activision Blizzard, people familiar with the matter said. The U.S. software giant and Xbox maker announced the...
How Organizations Can Leverage AI to Improve Recycling

Recycling is proving to be a big challenge for even the world’s largest economies. According to recent data, more than 90 million tons of recyclable material are in United States landfills every year. One of the biggest reasons for this is that items that cannot be recycled are mixed in with the ones that can.
Carlyle raises more than $3 billion to invest in European tech

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group has raised more than three billion euros ($3.12 billion) for a pan-European technology fund that is taking advantage of “pockets of life” in the economy, the co-heads of Carlyle Europe Technology Partners told Reuters. Focused on lower mid-market and...
Hyundai Motor, SK On sign EV battery supply pact for N. America

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group has signed an agreement to source electric vehicle (EV) batteries in North America from battery maker SK On, the companies said on Tuesday. The partnership follows the signing in August of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which will require automakers...
