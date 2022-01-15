Doors Of The Church Open Unexpectedly | Comedy & Karaoke Night

West Love passed the mic to some people in the audience at the StarDome so they could sing Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come.” But I had to take it back from one person!! 🎤😫 Get tickets to watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight on Looped here: http://bit.ly/2HJfYOK.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO