The main purpose of data analytics is to uncover hidden meanings in data. If it were easy to look at raw data and interpret what it means, there wouldn’t be a need for sophisticated data analytics. Although a well-trained analyst can look at a model’s mathematical output and make inferences about the data, those inferences aren’t always easy to explain to others. To clearly explain the results of most models’ output, you need to draw a picture.

1 DAY AGO