Read full article on original website
Related
Reuters
Mistakes at UK COVID testing lab may have led to deaths of 20 people
LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - England's government agency responsible for responding to public health emergencies said mistakes at a testing laboratory led to misreporting of tens of thousands of positive COVID-19 cases as negative and may have resulted in the deaths of about 20 people.
datafloq.com
Twitter answering privacy concerns ‘so far’ – lead EU regulator
DUBLIN (Reuters) -The lead privacy regulator for Twitter in the European Union said it was concerned about the potential impact of layoffs at the social media company on its ability to meet privacy obligations, but said it was so far getting answers to its questions. Twitter has fired top executives...
Reuters
Canadian regulators to review sale of HSBC's Canada business to RBC
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canadian regulators will review the sale of HSBC's (HSBA.L) business in Canada to Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) for C$13.5 billion ($10 billion) in cash, the Canadian government's finance department said on Tuesday.
datafloq.com
Exclusive-Microsoft likely to offer EU concessions soon in Activision deal -sources
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft is likely to offer remedies to EU antitrust regulators in the coming weeks to stave off formal objections to its $69 billion bid for “Call of Duty” maker Activision Blizzard, people familiar with the matter said. The U.S. software giant and Xbox maker announced the...
datafloq.com
Why Is PyPI Dispersing 4,000 Google Titan Security Keys?
The PyPI/Python Package Index, the authoritative collection of third-party open-source Python initiatives, declared that it is planning to introduce two-factor verification, or 2FA, for what the platform considers to be critical projects. This move is expected to add a new level of security to the universe’s most popular programming language.
datafloq.com
Artificial Intelligence Trends That Will Make A Big Difference InBusiness In 2023
The development of artificial intelligence will have a more significant impact on human life than the invention of fire and electricity. These were the words the CEO of Google said, “Sundar Pichai.” The statement can be hard to believe now, but this still needs to change the potential of the trending buzzword artificial intelligence.
datafloq.com
How Organizations Can Leverage AI to Improve Recycling
Recycling is proving to be a big challenge for even the world’s largest economies. According to recent data, more than 90 million tons of recyclable material are in United States landfills every year. One of the biggest reasons for this is that items that cannot be recycled are mixed in with the ones that can.
Fortune
How to watch Team USA take on Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup live online for free—and without cable
Winner takes all to progress to the knockout round
datafloq.com
Securing Your MLOps Pipeline
Machine learning models provide valuable business insights, but only if you can give them continuous access to high quality data. Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) is a key process for achieving this. It is a similar concept to continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) in the software development world. MLOps is...
datafloq.com
The Need for Longtermism to Ensure a Thriving Digital Future
The value of longtermism was brought home to me when I was travelling recently. I was speaking to a group of entrepreneurs and investors who were interested in using technology to build the future. One of them asked me how I thought organisations should think about longtermism. I replied that...
China sends astronauts to 'Celestial Palace' in historic space mission
BEIJING, Nov 29 (Reuters) - China sent a spacecraft carrying three astronauts to its space station for the first in-orbit crew rotation in Chinese space history, launching operation of the second inhabited outpost in low-earth orbit after the NASA-led International Space Station.
datafloq.com
10 Tips for Visualizing Blockchain Data
The main purpose of data analytics is to uncover hidden meanings in data. If it were easy to look at raw data and interpret what it means, there wouldn’t be a need for sophisticated data analytics. Although a well-trained analyst can look at a model’s mathematical output and make inferences about the data, those inferences aren’t always easy to explain to others. To clearly explain the results of most models’ output, you need to draw a picture.
datafloq.com
Hyundai Motor, SK On sign EV battery supply pact for N. America
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group has signed an agreement to source electric vehicle (EV) batteries in North America from battery maker SK On, the companies said on Tuesday. The partnership follows the signing in August of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which will require automakers...
datafloq.com
Carlyle raises more than $3 billion to invest in European tech
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group has raised more than three billion euros ($3.12 billion) for a pan-European technology fund that is taking advantage of “pockets of life” in the economy, the co-heads of Carlyle Europe Technology Partners told Reuters. Focused on lower mid-market and...
datafloq.com
Digital Forensics Essentials (DFE)
Join NowName: Digital Forensics Essentials (DFE) Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. Digital Forensics Essentials helps learners increase their competency and expertise in digital forensics and information security skills, thereby adding value to their workplace and employer. This course will introduce learners to Computer Forensics Fundamentals as well as the Computer Forensics Investigation Process. Plan to learn about Dark Web, Windows, Linux, Malware Forensics, and so much more! The interactive labs component of this course ensures that learners receive the hands-on, practical experience required for a future in digital forensics.
Comments / 0