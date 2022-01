Nothing says "I love you" like a four-inch cockroach, right?. The Bronx Zoo is bringing back one of its most revered traditions this Valentine's Day, offering up the naming rights to thousands of its giant Madagascar hissing cockroaches for a small fee. For just $15, you can receive a customized digital certificate confirming your namesake roach. Shelling out $35 will also get you a roach beanie or socks, and $60 will buy you a personalized virtual encounter with the roaches and the handlers that take care of them.

