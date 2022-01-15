ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The path forward…

By BlowTheGiantsUp
Big Blue View
 4 days ago

The Giants are in full blown rebuilding mode. The roster has little talent as evidenced by not a single player making the Pro Bowl. 1. Don’t extend Daniel Jones. He hasn’t shown enough to justify it. If he plays well in 2022, the Giants can always sign him as a free...

www.bigblueview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Blue View

2022 NFL Draft prospect profile - Alec Lindstrom, C, Boston College

The New York Giants have almost nothing but questions along their offensive line. They were anticipated to have one of the weakest offensive lines in the NFL going into 2021, and somehow the situation is even worse heading into the 2022 offseason. Perhaps the biggest question is at center. Nick...
NFL
Big Blue View

2022 NFL Draft prospect profile: Luke Wattenberg, C, Washington

Both the interior offensive line and offensive tackle positions appear to be deep ones in the 2022 NFL Draft. That’s good news for a New York Giants team that needs both depth and starters across their depleted offensive line. While Giants’ fans (and the team itself) would love to have first rounders at all five positions, that isn’t really feasible.
NFL
Big Blue View

2022 NFL Draft scouting reports

The process that will lead to the 2022 NFL Draft is in full swing. The New York Giants currently hold five of the top 81 picks, including the fifth and seventh overall selections, in the upcoming draft. With that kind of draft capital, the Giants are expected to be one of the teams in control of the draft board. New York has a bevy of needs as they begin their rebuild, but they have the resources to add a bunch of young Giants.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Pro Bowl#American Football#Gm#Ol#Golladay#Qb
Big Blue View

Giants position review: Giants heading for an overhaul at tight end

Perhaps everything you need to know about the miserable, mostly ineffective New York Giants passing attack in 2021 can be summed up by this stat: The Giants did not have a single player catch 50 or more passes, with tight end Evan Engram topping the list with 46 catches. Worse?...
NFL
Big Blue View

Adam Peters getting second interview for Giants’ GM job

And then there were three. San Francisco 49ers Assistant General Manager Adam Peters is reportedly en route to New Jersey on Wednesday. He will become the third candidate for the team’s vacant general manager job to receive a second interview. Buffalo Bills Assistant General Manager Joe Schoen has already...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants interviewing Joe Schoen for the second time

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post is reporting that the New York Giants are currently conducting their second interview with Buffalo Bills Assistant General Manager Joe Schoen. Schwartz’ reporting is confirmed by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. Schoen was the first of the Giants’ nine candidates to interview the...
NFL
Big Blue View

Poll: Who would you choose for Giants’ GM?

Is this it? The New York Giants on Tuesday gave Buffalo Bills Assistant GM Joe Schoen a second interview for their vacant general manager job. On Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs Executive Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles will get a second interview. As of now, no other second, in-person, interviews...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Big Blue View

Giants position-by-position review: Looking back at 2021, ahead to 2022

A great many things went wrong for the New York Giants in 2021. The offense they thought they had constructed never materialized. A combination of injuries, poor performance, poor roster decisions and poor coaching all conspired to make the Giants an embarrassingly inefficient offensive team. The defense eventually found its...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants to interview Chiefs’ Ryan Poles for the second time on Wednesday

The New York Giants continue to conduct their search for a new general manager at a brisk pace. The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Giants will have a second interview with Kansas City Chiefs Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Poles on Wednesday. Jordan Raanan...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Dak Prescott

Tony Romo didn’t like how Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott handled the end of the game on Sunday. After Prescott slid at the 25-yard line, he hurried up to the line with the center but didn’t find the ref so he could properly spot the ball. Romo confirmed during...
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Retirement

Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career came to a close on Sunday night with the Steelers’ 42-21 loss to the Chiefs. The Steelers started out the game strong (at least defensively) before giving up 21 points in the final six minutes of the second quarter. With how the Steelers offense...
NFL
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy