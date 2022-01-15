ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chip Kelly Staying At UCLA, Agrees To New 4-Year Contract

By Associated Press
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i8366_0dmPHwFk00

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly agreed to a new four-year contract Friday after leading the Bruins to their best season since 2015.

The agreement came two days before the $9 million buyout on Kelly’s original contract would have expired. Kelly said he had discussions about returning to Oregon last month before the Ducks hired Dan Lanning.

UCLA had its first winning season in Kelly’s tenure in 2021. It went 8-4 and closed with three straight wins, including a 62-33 blowout over Southern California.

The Bruins earned their first bowl appearance since 2017, but could not play in the Holiday Bowl against North Carolina State due to COVID-19 protocols. Kelly took over after Jim Mora Jr. was fired in 2017.

FanSided

Steelers: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 draft pick to replace Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of ways to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Here’s how they can do so via trade, signing and draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers somehow, someway made it to the playoffs this season. That gave quarterback Ben Roethlisberger a chance to potentially go out on top with a run to a Super Bowl victory. That did not happen.
NFL
