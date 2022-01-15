RIT comeback falls short in 2-1 loss to Arizona State

RIT freshman forward Carter Wilkie notched his notched his seventh goal of the season, but it was visiting Arizona State earning a 2-1 victory, Friday night.

After a scoreless first period, Arizona State scored twice in a 10-second span to build a 2-0 lead with 18:31 on the second-period clock. Johnny Walker jammed a short rebound under Tiger freshman goalie Tommy Scarfone’s pads before Michael Mancinelli won a face-off to the right of Scarfone to Ryan O’Reilly in the slot for a short wrist shot.

RIT got one back with 2:45 left in the period. Senior forward Jake Hamacher grabbed a loose puck at the top of the Tiger zone and sped down the left-wing boards to drop a pass to freshman forward Grady Hobbs at the top of the left face-off circle. Hobbs fired a shot off the Ben Kraws’ pads before Wilkie collected a short deflection outside the left post and slid a short shot inside the left post.

GAME NOTES:

Hamacher notched his Atlantic Hockey-leading 95th career point and his third-consecutive game with an assist.

Wilkie logged a point for the third-consecutive game. He entered the week ranked 15th in goals and 16 in points among the nation’s first-year players.

Hobbs logged a point for the second-straight game after notching a goal and an assist in Tuesday’s 3-2 victory over Sacred Heart.

Scarfone totaled 26 saves in his fifth appearance in a Tiger sweater.

RIT held the Arizona State power play to an 0-for-2 showing. The Sun Devils entered the weekend with the nation’s 20th-ranked power play (21.4%).

The Tiger defense held down an Arizona State scoring offense ranked 13th nationally with 3.52 goals per game.

RIT hosts Arizona State in a rematch on Saturday Jan. 15 at 5:05 p.m.

