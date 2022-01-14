NBA will no longer allow Kings to troll players like Russell Westbrook

After Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook had a rough shooting night against the Sacramento Kings, the divisional rivals didn’t waste any time trolling the former MVP.

Westbrook shot 2-of-14 overall and 0-of-5 from deep, which continued a bumpy shooting streak for him in recent weeks. Against the Kings on the road, the game operations team poked at Westbrook by playing “Cold As Ice” after he missed a shot and deemed him the “Ice Cold Player of the Game” once Sacramento secured the win.

Westbrook clapped back at the Kings for doing that, and now, it appears the Kings will not be allowed to continue that bit, according to Sean Cunningham of ABC10: