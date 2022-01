Beverage companies’ research and innovation activity in industrial automation has declined slightly, according to recent data. The most recent figures, for the three months to the end of October, show that the number of industrial automation patent applications in the industry stood at two – down from six over the same period in 2020. Figures for patent grants related to industrial automation followed a similar pattern to filings, decreasing from 12 in the three-month period a year earlier to ten.

INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO