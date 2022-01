DEVILS LAKE – The Lake Region State Lady Royals looked to turn a new leaf after the transition into the new calendar season. After all, the team closed the 2021 year as losers of three straight, dating back to Dec. 28 during the Phoenix College Holiday Classic. Then, there was the coaching side of the coin. After the departure of Danny Mertens, Lake Region State assistant coach Colden Hutton was acting as interim head coach. ...

DEVILS LAKE, ND ・ 21 MINUTES AGO