ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Allis, WI

Milwaukee area obstetrician urges pregnant Wisconsinites to get vaccinated

By Ryan Jenkins
NBC26
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST ALLIS, Wis. — An Advocate Aurora Health obstetrician is urging pregnant woman to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after The Wisconsin Maternal Mortality Review Program noticed an alarming uptick in the number of unvaccinated pregnant women dying from coronavirus in Wisconsin. According to the program, there are also...

www.nbc26.com

Comments / 4

Related
Kansas City Star

‘Do it’: Kansas couple urges vaccination after pregnant wife hospitalized with COVID

Thomas and Holly Ekeler tried for years to have a baby. Finally, in 2021, they found out they were expecting. Then they both contracted COVID-19. Neither were vaccinated. Thomas Ekeler, 37, said his symptoms were mostly mild. But his wife of five years was hospitalized 25 weeks into her pregnancy. She was eventually put on a ventilator at a hospital in Wichita, where they live.
KANSAS STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

COVID changes Milwaukee-area hospital policies

MILWAUKEE - A surge in COVID cases has Milwaukee-area hospitals adjusting policies in an effort to keep staff and patients safe. At the Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee, there's been a big change for patients and visitors:. "We moved away from the cloth masks to now a more procedural,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Health
City
West Allis, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
West Allis, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
BBC

Covid vaccine: Pregnant women urged not to delay getting jab

Pregnant women are being urged not to delay getting their Covid jab or booster in a government campaign. More than 96% of pregnant women admitted to hospital with Covid symptoms between May and October last year were unvaccinated, according to the UK Obstetric Surveillance System. The campaign will share testimonies...
WORLD
wpr.org

Outreach campaign targets vaccine-hesitant rural Wisconsinites

A program focused on getting rural Wisconsinites vaccinated against COVID-19 has resulted in nearly 100,000 vaccinations, according to Marshfield Clinic. The health system is using emails to reach patients with information about the vaccine. The clinic worked with the health technology company Virgin Pulse to create emails tailored to patients based on information they would be most likely to connect with, an executive said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Maternal Mortality#An Advocate Aurora Health
Ars Technica

Pregnant people are still not getting vaccinated against COVID

Calendar year three into the pandemic, and vaccination coverage among pregnant people remains staggeringly low. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of January 1, just over 40 percent of pregnant people in the United States between age 18 and 49 were fully vaccinated prior to pregnancy or during their pregnancy, compared with 66 percent of the general population over the age of 5. For Black pregnant people, the figure plummets to about 25 percent. Data for the United Kingdom is a little less up to date, but in August 2021 just 22 percent of women who gave birth were fully vaccinated.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
glamourmagazine.co.uk

I was among the first wave of pregnant people to get the Covid vaccine, and the response I received was shocking

The weather in Leeds was gorgeous the day I stood in line outside the local football stadium and waited for a Covid vaccine. It was so warm that I’d left my jacket in the car, but within a few minutes, I wished I’d grabbed it. It wasn’t because the weather had turned; it was the lingering stares and the people whispering not-so-subtly to each other while looking at me, and then my stomach. It was June 2021 and I was six months pregnant.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WGAL

Pa. health officials encourage pregnant Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson are strongly urging those who are pregnant or plan to become pregnant to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Johnson said Tuesday that the evidence is clear that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and do not cause fertility issues in women or men.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
wsau.com

COVID-19 Numbers Hit Pandemic Highs Again in Wisconsin

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers are again hitting all-time highs. The seven-day average of new cases reached 17,916, an all-time high, the Department of Health Services reported Monday. It’s driven primarily by the Omicron variant of the virus, which, while less severe, is considered far more transmissible.
WISCONSIN STATE
thesungazette.com

Children’s hospitals urge parents to get kids vaccinated

SACRAMENTO – With the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) releasing updated data showing a nearly 100% increase in new pediatric hospital admissions, the California Children’s Hospital Association (CCHA) is urging families to fully vaccinate all eligible children and adults against COVID-19. “California’s children’s hospitals are designed to care for some of the state’s most vulnerable children, whether they’re suffering from respiratory viruses, asthma attacks or cancer, and we perform everything from routine procedures to pediatric organ transplants and cardiac surgery,” CCHA president and CEO Ann-Louise Kuhns said. “Unfortunately, like hospitals across the country, the surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant is straining our hospitals not only because we have more highly infectious COVID-19 patients to treat—but also because we have fewer staff, nurses and doctors available to care for these children.”
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Q985

One Illinois Hospital Admits They Are ‘Heartbroken and Exhausted’, Begs People to Get Vaccinated

I'm pretty sure I just hit my limit of dealing with all the COVID bulls&%t. I'm sorry to be so frank, but the waiting for waaayyy backed-up test results to prove your child who has a sore throat does not have COVID and can go to school has just pushed my frustration to the breaking point. I'm not blaming their school. I'm not blaming the over-worked medical community and testing labs. I'm not even blaming Illinois' COVID mandates. I'm just SICK OF COVID.
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy