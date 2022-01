It has been more than two months since the early signing period ended ... and not much has happened on the recruiting trail in the 2022 class. We last fully updated our rankings shortly after the signing period in November, and since then, only three ESPN 100 prospects have committed. Part of the reason for that was the small number of top-100 seniors still on the board coming out of the signing period. Zero five-star prospects were available after the early period and only nine ESPN 100 prospects total.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO