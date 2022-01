Shiba Inu price analysis is bullish today. The strongest resistance is present at $0.00003855. The strongest support is present at $0.00002585. The Shiba Inu price analysis has been entered a bullish market and is likely to maintain this movement. The market remained bearish for the past few days, but the bulls have managed to pick up the pace and return as the victors. Following yesterday’s flash crash, the price of SHIB declined significantly after reaching $0.00003241, and it fell to $0.00002933. Today the price has regained its bullish momentum and has risen to $0.00003163 while regaining its lost value. SHIB currently trades at $0.00003163.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO