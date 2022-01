The federal government is currently giving away four free rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to every American household, and you can order yours now by visiting COVIDtests.gov, an official U.S government website. Originally, this program and website were not supposed to launch until Wednesday, January 19, but the site is up and running a whole day early. To help you get your tests as soon as possible, and learn a bit more background on this mass test distribution effort, we’ve put together a resource guide and FAQ below. If you’re ready to order your free COVID-19 rapid tests, then head to the official...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO