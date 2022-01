LEES CREEK — With four wrestlers recording four wins each, East Clinton finished as the runnerup Saturday in the 10th East Clinton Duals wrestling tournament at the EC gym. ”I was proud of how the wrestlers competed,” EC head coach Doug Stehlin said. “Due to covid and injuries, many teams did not have full lineups but we got the matches where we could and our team stepped up and wrestled well.”

