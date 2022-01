The Vikings scheduled games against Wellston and Meigs this week were postponed due to a rise of COVID-19 cases affecting the number of eligible players available for the game. However, due to Friday’s Alexander loss against Athens, Vinton County is back on top of the Ohio for now. The Vikings will have to wait until February 7th to play square off against the Marauders in a potential 1st place vs 2nd place matchup. In the meantime, they’ll be facing off against Crooksville and conference opponent Nelsonville-York this week.

ATHENS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO