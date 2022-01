When it comes to MMORPGs, VR games are still in their earlier stages of realization but with several coming or in development, it’s time to see what VR can do for the genre. A new project called Freeland VR has just completed its initial Kickstarter campaign with a successful fundraising effort and the team is looking at launching an alpha soon. The game will be playable via VR but also completely enjoyable without a VR headset, setting this one apart from some other new titles, like Zenith: The Last City.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO