Bear Lake County, ID

Motorists warned about elk herds, dense fog creating hazardous road conditions in East Idaho

By By Journal Staff
 4 days ago

Motorists are being warned to be careful of dense fog and elk on East Idaho's roads.

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes reported Friday afternoon that motorists should be on the lookout for elk herds crossing Interstate 15, especially at night. The tribes are urging drivers to "show caution and slow down" to avoid colliding with the animals.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office issued a similar warning about elk herds in that area earlier this month.

Motorists can also expect hazardous road conditions in much of East Idaho Friday night through Saturday morning due to thick fog. The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory warning motorists that visibility could be reduced to less than a quarter-mile during that time frame due to the very foggy conditions.

Freezing fog is also possible in East Idaho, the weather service said, and this could create very slick roads.

The weather service said, "If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you."

The Interstate 15 corridor and Idaho National Laboratory are expected to be among the foggiest areas in the region.

