(Iowa City) The University of Iowa announced a contract extension for head football coach Kirk Ferentz on Friday.

Ferentz has been with the Hawkeyes for 23 years. He has 178 career wins.

The extension is through the 2029 season. It will pay him $7 million annually and includes a $500,000 base, $5.5 million in supplemental compensation, and a $1 million longevity bonus.