Santa Anita horse racing consensus picks for Saturday Jan. 15

Parx Racing has a 10-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:25 p.m, and we’ve got Parx picks. Race 36-5-1-7The Paynter filly #6 Misty Mauve (8-5) ran a good one to be second on debut locally while a mile ahead of the rest. She gets Lasix on today, and even a repeat of that last probably would be enough in here… #5 Paper Mansion (8-1) gave willing chase to Alrashaka in her debut before settling for third, and that runner came right back to win a local allowance. She had no answers last out when well behind our top choice and others, but we’re inclined to give her another crack; she showed a bit of promise in that debut… #1 Martini’s Amica (4-1) might benefit from a bit of an easier group after getting throttled in a maiden race at Aqueduct… Middling sort of debut for #7 Frieder Fanatic (6-1), who owns the right to improve in her second start…

