ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Feds say Oath Keepers practiced for war before the storming of the US Capitol

Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 4 days ago

PLANO, Texas — The government claims that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and others indicted for sedition this week in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol had planned and practiced for “unconventional warfare” with “road blocks… convoy operations… hasty ambushes” in the weeks after the November 2020...

www.bozemandailychronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
POLITICO

Liz Cheney is aware, and finds it "concerning" that the Wyoming GOP chief aiding her party's bid to unseat her is an alleged member of the far-right Oath Keepers.

Cheney faces a Republican primary challenge from Donald Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Microcosm alert: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and other members of the Jan. 6 select committee are examining the role of the far-right Oath Keepers in last year's Capitol attack. Meanwhile, her own state party chair is trying to oust her from office — and is also allegedly an Oath Keepers member.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Point, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Florida State
City
Plano, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
City
Dallas, TX
Plano, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
State
Virginia State
City
Laredo, TX
State
Montana State
Times Leader

Oath Keepers leader jailed on Capitol attack charges

WASHINGTON — The founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group remained in jail after his first court appearance on Friday, a day after his arrest on charges he plotted with others to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

Oath Keepers Founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes Indicted For Seditious Conspiracy Related To US Capitol Breach

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A federal grand jury in the District of Columbia returned an indictment charging 11 defendants with seditious conspiracy and other charges for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The riot disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election. According to court documents, Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, 56, of Granbury, who is the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers; and Edward Vallejo, 63, of Phoenix, Arizona, were charged for the first time in connection with events leading up...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Beast

Oath Keepers Boss Finally Nabbed Over ‘Seditious’ Jan. 6 Plot, Feds Say

Stewart Rhodes, the eyepatch-wearing founder of the paramilitary group the Oath Keepers, has been arrested and charged for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, landing the feds perhaps their biggest blow yet on far-right extremist leadership since the failed insurrection. Rhodes, a 56-year-old Army veteran and Yale Law...
PUBLIC SAFETY
POLITICO

Oath Keepers.

Prosecutors revealed the plans in a court filing on Tuesday. Here's an interesting witness: Federal prosecutors signaled in a Tuesday court filing they intend to call Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn as a witness in the seditious conspiracy case against leaders of the Oath Keepers. The Justice Department revealed its intentions in response to a motion to subpoena Dunn and other officers and investigators, submitted by a lawyer for Oath Keeper Kelly Meggs.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Oath Keepers#Fbi#The White House
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Jackie Calmes: The filibuster has an awful history. And it's become worse

When President Joe Biden recalled his old friend Sen. Strom Thurmond and the former segregationist's record-setting filibuster against the 1957 Civil Rights Act, my mind flashed back to 1987, when Thurmond, who died in 2003 at 100, schooled me about his feat. The South Carolina Democrat-turned-Republican by the 1980s had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Michigan ‘fake elector’ was working with Trump lawyer, report claims

Supporters of former president Donald Trump allegedly received orders to march into the Michigan Capitol in Lansing from the Republican leader's campaign.A group of supporters "contemplated" working with a Republican lawmaker who had a Capitol office to get the 16 Trump electors inside the elector room where the official count was taking place, The Detroit News reported."...(W)e convened and organised in the state Capitol, in the city of Lansing, Michigan, and at 2.00 pm Eastern Standard Time on the 14th day of December 2020," said a false certificate signed and submitted to the National Archives.The supporters who signed the documents...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TheDailyBeast

Oath Keeper Returned to Capitol Morning After Riot to ‘Probe Defense Line,’ Prosecutors Say

A 63-year-old Arizona man charged with seditious conspiracy for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol said he returned to the scene the next morning for “recon” as Congress was completing its delayed election certification, according to court documents. Edward Vallejo, who prosecutors say told others he was “waiting for orders from [Oath Keeper founder] Stewart Rhodes,” is accused of playing a central role in the far-right paramilitary group’s attempt to thwart the transfer of power to Joe Biden. In a court filing late Tuesday calling for Vallejo to be detained ahead of trial, prosecutors say he continued to plot against the federal government even after the violence of Jan. 6 ended. The next morning, he allegedly messaged other members of the group in a Signal chat: “We are going to probe their defense line right now 6 am they should let us in. We’ll see.” He and other members of a “quick reaction force” he led were apparently also prepared to wage battle in the city for weeks. Ahead of the Jan. 6 riot, Vallejo and others “wheeled in bags and large bins of weapons, ammunition, and essential supplies to last 30 days,” prosecutors wrote.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy