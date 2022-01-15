Special teams lackluster in Bowling Green hockey's 5-3 loss to Bemidji State

BOWLING GREEN — When you score on nearly one-third of your shots put on goal, you don’t need to shoot the puck often.

Bemidji State posted a five-goal effort on just 18 shots on goal and used two power-play scores within 30 seconds of each other to pull away for a 5-3 Central Collegiate Hockey Association victory over Bowling Green State University on Friday at the Slater Family Ice Arena.

“They took advantage of some opportunities and made plays when they were available,” Falcons coach Ty Eigner said. “You’re down 3-0, it’s tough to come back from 3-0, especially when they score as late as they did in the first period. We had at least one power-play opportunity in the first, and we didn’t do a good job. Our power play has to be better.”

The Falcons (11-9-3, 8-6-1 CCHA) played from behind early, but nearly got even by the end of two periods. The Falcons killed off an early Max Coyle tripping penalty, but Bemidji State (13-10-0, 11-4-0 CCHA) opened the scoring shortly after with a breakaway goal by Alex Ierullo, who swept the puck past Christian Stoever for a 1-0 Beavers lead with 14:41 to play in the opening period.

Bowling Green went on a man-up advantage on a tripping penalty by Bemidji State’s Alexander Lundman but was unable to capitalize. Chrystopher Collin went to the penalty box to give teams a brief 4-on-4 situation. Twenty-five seconds later, the Beavers went up one man as Lundman exited the penalty box. Bemidji State capitalized as Ethan Somoza frisbeed a wrister past Stoever for a 2-0 Beavers advantage with 11:14 left in the first period.

Bemidji State seized a short-handed opportunity to take a 3-0 lead in the waning seconds of the first.

The Falcons went on a power play following a tripping call on Bemidji State’s Austin Jouppi with 1:14 left. Bowling Green got one shot on net and had another blocked, and Ierollo fired a shot at Stoever. Tyler Kirkup picked up the loose puck off of Stoever’s save and rifled it past him for the short-handed score with 10.8 seconds on the clock.

“We had a chance to get a really good shot early in the game, and we passed up a couple chances to shoot pucks early, which I don’t think allowed us to get into the game,” Eigner said. “We lost the special teams battle, and that was the difference tonight.”

Whatever Eigner told his team during the first intermission worked for 19 minutes and 30 seconds in the second period. Eigner swapped out Stoever for Zack Rose in between the pipes, and the Falcons rallied for a stalwart effort on defense to limit the Beavers to two shots on goal.

The Falcons clawed back into the game and shrunk the deficit to one in the second period. Eric Parker scored his first collegiate goal on a 4-on-4 chance with a flick from just outside the left circle for BGSU’s first score with 15:39 left in the period.

Bowling Green scored on a short-handed chance following a charging penalty on Evan Dougherty, as Sam Craggs collected a feed from Taylor Schneider from just outside the crease, moved to his left, and put the puck past Beavers netminder Mattias Sholl with 13 seconds left in the period.

“We just got off to a bad start,” Craggs said. “Going down 1-0 kind of takes the crowd out of it. We came out hot in the second period, and that gave the crowd some life, and we got a couple of goals and that got us going.”

Dougherty remained in the penalty box to begin the third period, and Craggs picked up a tripping call 48 seconds in to give the Beavers a 5-on-3 advantage. The Beavers seized their chances and scored two power-play goals within 30 seconds to secure a 5-2 lead.

Elias Rosen scored the first of two from just outside the left circle with 18:37 to play, which brought Dougherty out of the penalty box. Thirty seconds later, the Beavers found the back of the net on a deflection by Jere Vaisanen.

“The second period, we played really well,” Eigner said. “We did a great job, we were doing a bunch of positive things, and then we take a penalty late. So they get to finish the period on a power play ... so we go in [to intermission] 3-2, but they get to start [the third period] on a power play. And then we take another penalty.

“Five-on-four, we have a chance. We're doing a really good job of killing that penalty up to that point, and then we got down 5-on-3, and that’s hard.”

Austen Swankler scored a power-play goal with 10:22 left in the third period to cut the Falcons’ deficit to 5-3.

Bowling Green went on a power play and emptied the net with 2:45 to play to give itself a 6-on-4 advantage, but were unable to break through.

Bemidji State scored on two of its four power-play chances despite registering three shots in total. Bowling Green out-shot Bemidji State 33-18. Stoever recorded four saves and allowed three goals in a forgettable first period. Rose allowed two goals and made nine saves.

T.J. Lloyd, Swankler, Schneider, and Parker each recorded assists for BGSU. Schneider assisted on Swankler’s third-period goal along with Parker.

Sholl, the younger brother of former BGSU netminder Tomas Sholl, had 30 saves on 33 opportunities.